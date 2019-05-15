Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MG Hector SUV Revealed, Bookings Start from June

Bookings for the MG Hector will begin in June followed by deliveries in the same month.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
MG Hector SUV Revealed, Bookings Start from June
The MG Hector. (Image Source: Abhinav Jakhar, News18.com)
MG Motor has officially marked its entry into the Indian turf by unveiling the new Hector SUV on Wednesday. The Hector poses as the second connected car in the Indian market after Hyundai Venue. MG claims that the Hector will feature India's first ever SUV to boast Machine-to-Machine (M2M) sim embedded in it. Bookings for the car will commence in June followed by deliveries in the same month.

The Hector will also be the first car in India to get updates over the air. “So, like your smartphones, you will get a new look screen and themes, new apps and new entertainment content from time to time as new updates are available,” according to the company.

MG Hector will be available in five colours - glaze red, burgundy red, starry black, aurora silver and candy white.

The car will come with a set of large 10-spoke alloy wheels and large outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. Other expected features include a premium cabin, equipped with power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.

MG Hector will come in four variants - style, super, smart and sharp, which will boast of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more.

Watch how the event unfolded here - MG Hector SUV LIVE Unveil: Features, Design, Launch Details and More


Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. What's more, safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.

The MG Hector will come in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre petrol will also be available in a hybrid (48V) trim. The oil-burner is powered by a 2.0-litre mill while the carmaker will offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option, apart from the standard manual gearbox.
