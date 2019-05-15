English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MG Hector SUV Unveil: Watch Live Here
The MG Hector will come with exclusive connectivity options making it the second connected car in India after Hyundai Venue.
The MG Hector (Source: Facebook Morris Garages)
As SUVs continues to gain momentum in the global automotive landscape, MG Motor is vying on the Indian turf with its first entrant, Hector SUV. Following the Hyundai Venue, the Hector will be the second connected vehicle in India, being among the curtain-raisers for a new soon-to-be competitive segment. The Hector SUV stands as the largest in its class with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm alongside a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.
It will come in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre petrol will also be available in a hybrid (48V) trim. The oil-burner is powered by a 2.0-litre mill while the carmaker will offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option, apart from the standard manual gearbox. The Hector will be the first SUV in India to boast Machine-to-Machine sim embedded in it. This is alongside the car's ability to support over-the-air updates for its software.
Watch the live updates from the launch event of the new MG Hector here.
