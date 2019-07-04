MG Hector SUV: Warranty, Accessories, Maintenance Packages Explained

The MG Hector has managed to become the talk of the town ever since it was launched in India. The Chinese-owner British company’s entry into the market disrupted the segment it was introduced in and pushed the benchmark a bit further. Apart from what the car is in the flesh, for its opening act, MG has made it super easy for its customers to enjoy maximum benefits while worrying less about the car. Just what a company entering the market should do.

All these facts can be validated with the close to 12,000 bookings received by the company in a mere week since it was introduced. Hence, if you’re planning to get your hands on one, here’s what MG has to offer.

At the outset, the MG Hector comes with a standard 5-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and roadside assistance. This is relatively higher than its rivals Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier which have a 3-year /1-Lakh and 2-year/1 lakh kilometres respectively.

The car can be availed in multiple maintenance packages called Shield Protect Plans – Classic and Premium. Classic covers scheduled maintenance and Premium covers wear and tear (excluding battery and tyres). For the petrol variants, the classic package can be availed for three years at a cost of Rs 8,000 and five years for Rs 13,000. Similarly, the Premium package for the petrol variant can be availed at Rs 30,000 for three years and Rs 55,000 for five years.

The classic package for the diesel variants comes for Rs 15,000 for three years and Rs 28,000 for five years. The premium package for the same comes at around Rs 50,000 for three years and Rs 80,000 for five years.