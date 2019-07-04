Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

MG Hector SUV: Warranty, Accessories, Maintenance Packages Explained

Apart from what the car is in the flesh, for its opening act, MG has made it super easy for its customers to enjoy maximum benefits while worrying less about the car.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MG Hector SUV: Warranty, Accessories, Maintenance Packages Explained
MG Hector SUV. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Loading...

The MG Hector has managed to become the talk of the town ever since it was launched in India. The Chinese-owner British company’s entry into the market disrupted the segment it was introduced in and pushed the benchmark a bit further. Apart from what the car is in the flesh, for its opening act, MG has made it super easy for its customers to enjoy maximum benefits while worrying less about the car. Just what a company entering the market should do.

All these facts can be validated with the close to 12,000 bookings received by the company in a mere week since it was introduced. Hence, if you’re planning to get your hands on one, here’s what MG has to offer.

At the outset, the MG Hector comes with a standard 5-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and roadside assistance. This is relatively higher than its rivals Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier which have a 3-year /1-Lakh and 2-year/1 lakh kilometres respectively.

The car can be availed in multiple maintenance packages called Shield Protect Plans – Classic and Premium. Classic covers scheduled maintenance and Premium covers wear and tear (excluding battery and tyres). For the petrol variants, the classic package can be availed for three years at a cost of Rs 8,000 and five years for Rs 13,000. Similarly, the Premium package for the petrol variant can be availed at Rs 30,000 for three years and Rs 55,000 for five years.

The classic package for the diesel variants comes for Rs 15,000 for three years and Rs 28,000 for five years. The premium package for the same comes at around Rs 50,000 for three years and Rs 80,000 for five years.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram