MG Hector to Launch on June 27: Here's Everything You Need to Know - Watch Video

MG Motor will be vying for a share of India’s car market with the launch of its ‘Hector’ SUV on June 27. Unveiled last month, the MG Hector will go against the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass and is expected to priced bewteen Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom). We have already driven the SUV and here's our review of the Hector.

As far as dimensions go, the Hector SUV stands as the largest in its class with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm alongside a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.

“The MG Hector is India’s first car that will offer connectivity on the go. And the brain behind it is the revolutionary iSMART NextGen technology. It combines hardware, software, connectivity, services and applications to make your driving experience easier, smoother, and smarter,” according to the company.

MG also claims that the Hector will be the first to boast Machine to Machine - M2M embedded sim in it.

MG Hector will also be the first car in India to get updates over the air. “So, like your smartphones, you will get a new look screen and themes, new apps and new entertainment content from time to time as new updates are available,” according to the company.

MG Hector will be available in five colours - glaze red, burgundy red, starry black, aurora silver and candy white.

The car will come with a set of large 10-spoke alloy wheels and large outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. Other expected features include a premium cabin, equipped with power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.

MG Hector will come in four variants - style, super, smart and sharp, which will boast of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more.

Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. What's more, safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.

The MG Hector will come in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre petrol will also be available in a hybrid (48V) trim. The oil-burner is powered by a 2.0-litre mill while the carmaker will offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option, apart from the standard manual gearbox.