Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

MG Hector to Launch on June 27: Here's Everything You Need to Know - Watch Video

We have already driven the MG Hector and know inside-out what the SUV is offering to the Indian customers.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MG Hector to Launch on June 27: Here's Everything You Need to Know - Watch Video
MG Hector SUV. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Loading...

MG Motor will be vying for a share of India’s car market with the launch of its ‘Hector’ SUV on June 27. Unveiled last month, the MG Hector will go against the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass and is expected to priced bewteen Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom). We have already driven the SUV and here's our review of the Hector.

As far as dimensions go, the Hector SUV stands as the largest in its class with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm alongside a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.

“The MG Hector is India’s first car that will offer connectivity on the go. And the brain behind it is the revolutionary iSMART NextGen technology. It combines hardware, software, connectivity, services and applications to make your driving experience easier, smoother, and smarter,” according to the company.

MG also claims that the Hector will be the first to boast Machine to Machine - M2M embedded sim in it.

MG Hector will also be the first car in India to get updates over the air. “So, like your smartphones, you will get a new look screen and themes, new apps and new entertainment content from time to time as new updates are available,” according to the company.

MG Hector will be available in five colours - glaze red, burgundy red, starry black, aurora silver and candy white.

The car will come with a set of large 10-spoke alloy wheels and large outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. Other expected features include a premium cabin, equipped with power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.

MG Hector will come in four variants - style, super, smart and sharp, which will boast of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more.

Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. What's more, safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.

The MG Hector will come in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre petrol will also be available in a hybrid (48V) trim. The oil-burner is powered by a 2.0-litre mill while the carmaker will offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option, apart from the standard manual gearbox.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram