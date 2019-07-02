Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

MG Hector vs Jeep Compass Spec Comparison: Price, Features, Design, Video Review and More

We saw how the MG Hector fairs against the Tata Harrier and it's time to put it up against the Jeep Compass.

Anirudh SK | News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MG Hector vs Jeep Compass Spec Comparison: Price, Features, Design, Video Review and More
Jeep Compass vs MG Hector.
Loading...

Close to 12,000 bookings for a company that is staging its opening act, speaks a lot. With such a price tag that falls close to Rs 3.5 lakh lesser than the Jeep Compass, the MG Hector has already begun to stir up a storm in India’s premium SUV segment. That’s at least until Kia manages to work its magic with the Seltos.

Being a price-centred market, monikers that fall into the premium SUV segment in India are not more than a handful. While we showed you how the Tata Harrier stacks up against MG’s latest offering, here’s how the latter will fair against the American Jeep Compass.

Dimensions

At 4655mm, the MG Hector is the longest SUV in the segment. The Compass, on the other hand, measures 4395mm in length, Similarly, the Hector is the wider than the Compass too. The Hector measures 1835mm while the Compass is 1818mm wide.

All the interior space comes with a wider wheelbase in the Hector which measures 2750mm compared to Compass’ 2636mm. The Hector also stands 120mm taller than the Compass at 1760mm.

Features

Being a connected SUV, the MG Hector evidently has an upper hand in terms of creature comforts. The command system of the car constitutes of a 10.4-inch full HD infotainment screen that sits vertically on the dash. It comes with pre-loaded entertainment content and a sim that lets you access the internet without a smartphone. Meanwhile, the Jeep Compass ships with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Engine

Apart from diesel and petrol powertrains, the MG Hector also comes with a petrol hybrid unit with a 48V unit. However, the interesting part is that both the Jeep Compass and MG hector sport the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multijet diesel engine in different states of tune.

The 2.0-litre engine in the MG Hector churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. However, for a few extra bucks, one can drive home a DCT variant. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine is mated to six-speed manual transmission as standard while the six-speed automatic is optional.

The Multijet diesel engine shared between both the models churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The Petrol gets a 1.4-Litre, four-cylinder engine which produces 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. There are two gearboxes on offer with the petrol engine- a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed automatic transmission.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram