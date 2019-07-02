MG Hector vs Jeep Compass Spec Comparison: Price, Features, Design, Video Review and More

Close to 12,000 bookings for a company that is staging its opening act, speaks a lot. With such a price tag that falls close to Rs 3.5 lakh lesser than the Jeep Compass, the MG Hector has already begun to stir up a storm in India’s premium SUV segment. That’s at least until Kia manages to work its magic with the Seltos.

Being a price-centred market, monikers that fall into the premium SUV segment in India are not more than a handful. While we showed you how the Tata Harrier stacks up against MG’s latest offering, here’s how the latter will fair against the American Jeep Compass.

Dimensions

At 4655mm, the MG Hector is the longest SUV in the segment. The Compass, on the other hand, measures 4395mm in length, Similarly, the Hector is the wider than the Compass too. The Hector measures 1835mm while the Compass is 1818mm wide.

All the interior space comes with a wider wheelbase in the Hector which measures 2750mm compared to Compass’ 2636mm. The Hector also stands 120mm taller than the Compass at 1760mm.

Features

Being a connected SUV, the MG Hector evidently has an upper hand in terms of creature comforts. The command system of the car constitutes of a 10.4-inch full HD infotainment screen that sits vertically on the dash. It comes with pre-loaded entertainment content and a sim that lets you access the internet without a smartphone. Meanwhile, the Jeep Compass ships with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Engine

Apart from diesel and petrol powertrains, the MG Hector also comes with a petrol hybrid unit with a 48V unit. However, the interesting part is that both the Jeep Compass and MG hector sport the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multijet diesel engine in different states of tune.

The 2.0-litre engine in the MG Hector churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. However, for a few extra bucks, one can drive home a DCT variant. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine is mated to six-speed manual transmission as standard while the six-speed automatic is optional.

The Multijet diesel engine shared between both the models churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The Petrol gets a 1.4-Litre, four-cylinder engine which produces 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. There are two gearboxes on offer with the petrol engine- a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed automatic transmission.