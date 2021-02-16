MG Marvel X Successor, Roewe Marvel R, Launched in China; Gets 5G Connectivity

The auto industry, after a harrowing 2020, is certainly aspiring for a better 2021. Almost all car and motorcycle makers have been on a launching spree of their new range of vehicles. Joining the bandwagon of launching new cars, MG Motor has launched its first 5G Electric SUV in China. The vehicle named Roewe Marvel R is a product of the SAIC owned MG and Roewe in the country. The Roewe Marvel R is the successor to the Roewe Marvel X - the car that was showcased at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo as the MG Marvel X - as SAIC badges the same differently under the MG and Roewe brands. This means that the Roewe Marvel R can be seen as the successor to the MG Marvel X as well.

According to a report in RushLane, the car is powered by a 69.9 kWh battery pack that can cover 505 km on a single charge. The four-wheeler can go from 0 to 100 in 7.9 seconds. From what is known, it takes 12 hours to charge the battery. The car draws its power from two motors that make it equipped to generate 184 hp and 410 Nm of peak torque. The all-new car is home to 28 sensors for Level 3 autonomous driving.

Apart from all of this, one of the main features of the new Roewe Marvel R is that it will also house the first multi-mode chipset which will allow Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communications. For the unversed, V2X includes a Vehicle to Network, Vehicle to Infrastructure, Vehicle to Vehicle and Vehicle to Pedestrian functions. The report also mentions that there are a total of 17 scenarios in which 5G C-V2X can be used in the newly launched car in China. One more benefit, which is perhaps going to increase the car’s sales, is the 5G chipset which can be used by the V2X at low latency with minimal power consumption. The high on features vehicle will also have very sophisticated things like communication tech and Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities.

Moreover, it is also being speculated that SAIC might also have plans to come up with a 93 kWh battery pack which will make the vehicle equipped to cover 700 km per charge.