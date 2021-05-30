MG Motor and Attero Partner for Reusing and Recycling of Electric Vehicle Batteries in India

MG Motor India has joined hands with Attero and as per a statement issued, the partnership is aimed at reusing and recycling the Li-ion batteries of EVs in India after their end-of-life. Attero, India’s largest electronic asset management company and clean-tech provider, conducts its battery end-of-use management in India.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery’s end-of-life usage. This move will assist in responsible recycling and will minimise the carbon footprint of the ZS EV users, while supporting the local economy.”

Nitin Gupta, Attero’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We believe in sustainable approaches as we are committed to the ‘Clean India, Green India’ vision. More people are purchasing EVs due to environmental concerns and are readily driving the adoption. At Attero, we are today enabling India to innovate more and disrupt the global paradigm while generating minimal e-waste, wherein we hold more than 30 global patents for our recycling technologies. We are delighted to join hands with MG and feel that Attero is the best match to the high-performance batteries provided in its vehicles."

