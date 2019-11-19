Take the pledge to vote

MG Motor and Fortum to Install First Public 50 kW DC Fast Charging Station in Gurugram

In addition to Fortum, MG has partnered with Delta Electronics to install AC chargers in its showrooms and workshops across India, as well as private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
MG Motor and Fortum to Install First Public 50 kW DC Fast Charging Station in Gurugram
Image for representation. (Image source: MG)

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India and Fortum Charge & Drive India today unveiled the first 50 kW DC charging station at MG’s flagship showroom at Gurugram. The charging station has been installed by Finland-based clean energy major Fortum and was today operationalised for public use, ahead of the launch of MG Motor’s first pure electric car – the MG ZS EV, in December 2019.

Under the partnership, starting with the national capital, Fortum has installed four public 50 kW fast-charging stations in South Delhi, West Delhi, Noida & Gurugram. Besides, six more public 50 KW DC fast chargers have been installed at MG’s Dealer locations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The smart chargers can be accessed by an EV user owning vehicles compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards and by registering with Fortum Charge & Drive India through its Mobile App.

In addition to Fortum, MG has partnered with Delta Electronics to install AC chargers in its showrooms and workshops across India, as well as private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices. The carmaker has also partnered with Delhi-based eChargeBays to assist its customers in setting up infrastructure at their home for charging their EVs.

MG Motor has also recently launched a global campaign featuring Benedict Cumberbatch that raises awareness about the critical need to shift towards green mobility. With the launch of its first public charging station, the future-ready carmaker has taken a major step towards achieving its long-term vision of promoting sustainable mobility in the country by strengthening India’s nascent EV charging ecosystem.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

