MG Motor and Tata Power Inaugurate First 60kW Superfast EV Charging Station in Lucknow

MG Motor and Tata Power today inaugurated the first 60 kW superfast EV charging station in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration is the second in quick succession by the two companies in the state of U.P. Agra’s first 60 kW Superfast EV Charging station was inaugurated last month. The initiative is a part of MG’s recent partnership with Tata Power for the deployment of 60 KW DC Superfast Charging Stations across the country.

The latest public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards and is in line with MG’s commitment to provide a 5-way charging ecosystem to its customers.

Speaking on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We would like to congratulate U.P. and its citizens for their second Superfast EV Charging station. Our partnership with Tata Power aims to provide customers with a robust charging ecosystem. We feel confident that the charging station’s deployment will pave the way for superior EV traction in the region, thereby catalyzing the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. With Tata Power as our partner, a renowned major in the field of renewable energy, we are confident that together we will create a distinct synergy.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajesh Naik, Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power said, “We are proud and happy to present Lucknow with its first EV Charging Station in association with MG Motor India. Our endeavor is to build a decent ecosystem for our potential EV customers in the future. As India moves towards the adoption of sustainable practices, we will continue to provide customers with the best sustainable energy solutions and look forward to quickly add more cities to this exciting transformation.”

Also Watch:

Tata Power has established an elaborate EV Charging ecosystem with 200+ Charging points in 24 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience. The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach.