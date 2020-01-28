MG Motor Delivers First ZS Electric SUV to EESL for Government Officials

MG (Morris Garages) India today delivered the first ZS EV to state-owned EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.). The vehicle will be used by key government officials to further the cause of reducing pollution by putting more EVs on the road by 2030.

Speaking on the future of mobility in the country and the role of automotive players such as MG Motor India in it, Saurabh Kumar, MD – EESL, said, “The future of mobility in India is electric and sustainable. It is heartening to see that private companies such as MG Motor India are taking strong measures to complement the government’s EV vision. EV adoption brings many benefits, such as lower levels of air pollution and less dependence on costly fossil fuels. Our purchase of five ZS EVs is in line with our commitment to protecting the environment. We will be exploring opportunities to further expand this fleet and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the government’s support and are delighted that the ZS EV, our first EV product in the country, is finding traction even amongst government departments. The launch of the ZS EV aligns with the government’s commitment to promoting clean technologies and green mobility in the country. The ZS EV comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point and we are confident that this sustainable value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric.”

MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of its EV customers. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at homes/offices of its customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes, in addition to providing charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6-8 hours for a full charge.

