MG Motor Inaugurates India's Second Experience Store in Mumbai

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India today announced the opening of its second flagship experience store at Cynergy IT Park, Prabhadevi,

Mumbai. The carmaker’s maiden flagship experience store is located at Milestone Experion Centre, Sector-15, Gurugram. Both the showrooms share the overall look and feel of the carmaker’s futuristic customer approach and British heritage.

With the inauguration of the 4,000 square feet showroom, the carmaker now has a total of 7 centers in Mumbai and plans to expand the number to 11 by March 2019. MG Motor India, which currently operates a network of 120 centers across India, also aims to boost the number to a total of 250 centers across India by the end of this year.

Inaugurating the flagship store in South Mumbai, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are proud to inaugurate our first flagship showroom in the state of Maharashtra as a sign of our commitment to this region. The one-of-its-kind flagship experience store redefines the traditional car buying experience in India, offering a fresh and enhanced digital experience in line with the demands and requirements of new-age customers.”

The showroom has live configurator wall to choose the model, transmission type, and fuel variant, before proceeding to customize the look, feel and accessories that their MGs will come equipped with. At 65 inches, the configurator wall has one of the largest live configuration screens to ensure maximum immersion.

