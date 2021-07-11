MG Motor India and Fortum Installs 50 kW Superfast EV Charging Station in Pune

MG Motor India and Fortum Charge & Drive India have set up a 50 kW Superfast public EV charging station in Pune. Mrs. Usha (Mai) Manohar Dhore, Pimpri – Chinchwad Mayor and Mr. Ajay Aautade, Asst. RTO Officer Pimpri - Chinchwad, attended the inauguration ceremony held at MG Dealership. The smart chargers can be accessed by anyone who has an EV car compatible with the CCS2 (Combined Charging System), by registering on Fortum’s mobile app.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Our collaboration with Fortum reiterates our commitment towards enabling the infrastructure for environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country. The ZS EV’s availability in more cities in a phase-wise manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals. After launching the ZS EV in 6 more cities in 2021, the MG ZS EV is now available across 37 Indian cities.”

MG Motor India and Fortum, one of the leading EV charging service providers in the global EV space, had announced their partnership in 2019. Since then, the carmaker and Fortum have built a network of 11 DC chargers across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Commenting on this inauguration, Mr. Awadhesh Kumar Jha – Vice President, Fortum Charge & Drive India, said, “We are happy to extend our partnership with one of the leading automotive companies to further bolster the super-fast charging network in the country. With this charger on Fortum Charge & Drive network, an EV user can travel between Mumbai and Pune without any range anxiety as both the cities have Fortum chargers.”

MG ZS EV can be charged from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes at Fortum superfast charging stations. Other charging options with the ZS EV include a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance). Additionally, it has extended the charging network in select satellite cities.

