MG Motor India Announces Personalised Car Ownership Program for Gloster SUV

MG Motor India today introduced MY MG SHIELD, a personalized car ownership program for Gloster Premium SUV. The MY MG SHIELD with Gloster provides after-sales needs based on the ownership period, kilometres covered and other preferences. The program is aimed at providing customers with more than 200 combinations in warranty, road-side assistance (RSA), maintenance, residual value assurance, accessories, merchandise etc.

Speaking on the launch of MY MG SHIELD, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we understand that everyone has different requirements for their car. This philosophy is at the heart of MY MG SHIELD which is a personalized and flexible ownership package that helps customers choose their desired after-sales requirement depending on their preferences. The program helps our customers step into a new era of hyper-personalization, with 200+ options to choose from.”

The Gloster will come with a standard 3+3+3 package i.e. warranty of three years/100,000 kilometres, three years roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services. Under MY MG SHIELD, Gloster customers can further customize their ownership packager as per their requirements. In another first of a kind, Gloster customers would be extended Rs. 50,000 to customize their preferences. In case the choice of the customers exceeds this amount, they will have to top up the payment. The amount cannot be redeemed for a cash discount.

MG Motor India will announce the prices of the Gloster within a few days. It recently began pre-bookings of India’s First Autonomous Level 1 Premium SUV. The SUV can be pre-booked at the carmaker’s network of 200+ centres across the country and on its website (mgmotor.co.in) for a booking price of Rs 1 lakh.