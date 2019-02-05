MG Motor India Brings Adobe On Board for Digital Transformation Mandate

MG Motor India has appointed tech giant Adobe, for bringing on board the industry’s only end-to-end digital solutions platform in India, to chart out its entire customer journey from initial expression of interest to purchase. With a focus on digital media for MG, the mandate encompasses a gamut of Adobe Experience Cloud products, making MG among the first automobile brands in India to adopt the entire suite of Adobe’s digital marketing products. The Adobe Experience Cloud platform will be responsible for delivering a differentiated customer experience – right from managing the Adobe Cloud Experience interface with customers via the revamped MG Motor India website to managing the entire step-by-step digital interface with customers around its launch.“With the car buying decisions of customers increasingly being influenced by digital media, it is imperative to provide a seamless yet not in-the-face customer experience at all instances during digital customer interaction. With Adobe on board, we can facilitate an experiential customer journey and map and monitor the entire digital customer journey, right from interest generation to the final purchase. This deep access to customer insights will allow us to engage prospective customers with experiences that are personalized, relevant, and compelling, starting with the current pre-launch phase,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.As part of its digital strategy, Adobe will help MG India build and consolidate its experience onto a common platform, including its brand website, dealer websites, and digital screens. With the implementation of Adobe Analytics, MG India will leverage insights derived from digital interactions between the brand and its customers across these channels, to further deliver personalized customer experiences. Additionally, the brand’s recently revamped website has moved from WordPress to the Adobe Experience Cloud keeping in mind enhanced customer experience and personalized content as the core.“Technology has transformed the way customers interact with the world around them and has rapidly evolved the expectations of brands. Digital and the era of experience are at the core of brands looking to thrive, especially in hyper-competitive sectors like the automobile industry. This industry has an array of objectives including appealing to a wide audience, establishing a deeper customer connection, and truly standing out from the pack. We are excited to partner with an iconic brand like MG and look forward to working with them as they enter the Indian market,” said Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, Adobe South Asia.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.