MG Motor India Commences Phase 2 of Developer Program in Partnership with Major Tech Giants

MG Motor India has now commenced the second phase of its initiative - MG Developer Program & Grant 2.0. The initiative is aimed at identifying and endorsing new-age solutions that improve customer experiences as well as the efficiency of the automotive sector.

MG Developer & Grant is conducted in partnership with global technology leaders including Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, TiE-Delhi NCR, Unlimit, and MapMyIndia. It is further open to external developers – such as students, startups, innovators, inventors, and tech enterprises – as well as internal teams of MG Motor and its channel partners.

The program, which focuses on ground-breaking innovations in Connected Mobility, Charging Infrastructure, Electric Vehicles and Components, Car Buying Experiences, AI & ML, Batteries and Management, Voice Recognition, Navigation Technologies, Customer Experiences, and Autonomous Vehicles, is expanding its scope in the second phase with a wider ambit including new categories such as Sustainability, Ease of business and Innovation in times of Covid19.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Innovation has been the core focus of the MG brand since its birth in 1924. As a strong pillar for the brand MG, innovation has always been encouraged by us in the auto-tech start-up space with our entry in to the Indian market. We need innovative solutions that can change paradigms and address the real-world needs of today. MG, as a brand, calls upon all ignited minds of India to brainstorm solutions that drive meaningful impact within the automotive space.”

The MG Developer Program & Grant was launched in 2019 and received more than 320 entries in its first leg. Out of them, 60 teams were shortlisted by MG and its partners who received personalized mentorship by 25 experts. A total of 9 startups were also selected for the grant including Driftly Electric, Innvolutions Healthcare, Voxomos, Highway Delite, Incabex, CamCom, ClearQuote, Meeseeks and Socialcore. These startups have also been aligned with MG to improve their viability and go-to-market strategy as well as time.