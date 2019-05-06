English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MG Motor India Commences Production of Hector SUV From Gujarat Plant
The MG Hector SUV will make its global debut on 15th May and pre-orders will begin in June.
MG Motor India commences commercial production of Hector from Gujarat. (Image: MG Motor India)
MG Motor India has rolled out the first production version of Hector from its facility at Halol in Gujarat. Hector, MG’s first car in India, has gone into commercial production after one million kilometres of testing in diverse road and climatic conditions across India. MG Motor says that the Hector has more than 300+ India specific changes have been carried out in the MG Hector to suit the customer preferences and road conditions.
MG Motor India will begin shipments of the Hector SUV within the next few weeks to its widespread network of 65 showrooms across 50 cities. The Hector SUV will make its global debut on 15th May and pre-orders will begin in the month of June.
“We are proud to be rolling out the first made in India, feature-rich internet car, the MG Hector, from our all-new assembly line in Gujarat. Adopting the highest quality global manufacturing standards, the Hector has been specially customized to suit Indian customer preferences and road conditions. The MG Hector is poised to become a new benchmark in SUVs,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.
MG India has so far invested Rs 2,200 crore in its Gujarat manufacturing plant to roll out the MG Hector. The company has set up a new assembly line, new press shop, new body shop, new parts distribution centre, testing track and a training facility in the plant, within a span of 18 months.
MG’s Halol plant currently has a production capacity of 80,000 units per annum and has the provision to increase the capacity going forward depending upon the requirement.
The plant operates conforming to world-class manufacturing standards following production parameters beyond the current norm, with the vehicles undergoing various stringent quality tests. Further underlining its commitment to creating products specifically for India, the carmaker had also set up a captive vendor park at its plant.
The new assembly line operates with the help of advanced Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) for various assembly processes. A first in industry, touchscreen pads are available at each assembly work station, enabling MG employees to connect and alert the system centrally to avoid errors, following the “first time right build” philosophy.
The next-gen iSMART technology on the MG Hector promises to deliver safe, connected, and fun experiences to customers as India’s first internet car, with a segment-best 10.4-inch touchscreen. The SUV comes with revolutionary Over the Air (OTA) technology, allowing customers to update software, features, themes, and infotainment content, when the updates are available.
MG Motor India's female employees already account for 31 percent of the company’s total workforce of 1,000 employees. The company has recently invested Rs 150 crore towards the purchase of its brand-new corporate office in Gurgaon.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
