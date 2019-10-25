Take the pledge to vote

MG Motor India Delivers a Record 700 Units of the Hector on Dhanteras

MG Motor India has received over 38,000 bookings of the Hector and recently rolled out its 10,000th unit from its Halol plant.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
MG Motor India Delivers a Record 700 Units of the Hector on Dhanteras
Image for Representation (MG Hector India)

MG Motor India today announced that it has delivered a record 700 units of the MG Hector on the occasion of Dhanteras. To mark the occasion, MG organised various vehicle delivery events across India to congratulate its customers and thank them for their contribution towards girl child education. As part of its association with IIMPACT NGO, the carmaker had earlier announced that it will sponsor the education of one girl child for every MG Hector sold in the country. Making the festive season extra special for its Delhi-NCR customers, the carmaker delivered nearly 200 cars from a single point, marking one of the largest vehicle delivery events on Dhanteras.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director-Sales, MG Motor India, said, “Customers and community are at the core of everything that we, at MG Motor India, do. Our latest round of HECTOR deliveries, one of the highest in a single day, underlines our commitment to facilitating best-in-class experiences for our customers. Our partnership with IIMPACT enables Hector owners to contribute to a social cause as well.” As part of the “Worth Waiting For” program, the carmaker had announced a waiting-period linked initiative, enabling education of one girl child for every two weeks waiting period borne by customers. Since August this year, the MG Motor India has so far sponsored the education of over 35,000 girl children under the “Worth Waiting For” program.

MG Motor India has received an overwhelming response of MG Hector with over 38,000 bookings. It recently celebrated another milestone by rolling out the 10,000th unit of the model from its Halol plant. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, the carmaker aims to ensure timely vehicle deliveries to its customers. With plans to ramp up its production with its second shift beginning in November this year, in line with the increased component supply from its global and local vendors.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
