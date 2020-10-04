MG Motor India Expands Sales Network for ZS EV, Starts Selling in 10 New Cities Across India

MG Motor India has announced that the sales of their electric car – MG ZS EV, will now expand to 10 new cities, taking the total number of cities where the car can be bought to 21. The new cities being added are – Nagpur, Lucknow, Agra, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Aurangabad, Indore, Coimbatore and Vizag.

The MG ZS EV has seen a rather positive response for an electric car in India and recently, the company rolled out its 1,000th unit of the ZS EV in India, since its deliveries began in February 2020. The pre-booking for the ZS EV have started for Rs 50,000 at MG dealerships in the above-mentioned cities and as well as MG’s website.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “India is today taking steps in the right direction in the green energy and infrastructure space and we appreciate the recent steps taken by our central and state government in the field of EVs. These steps will contribute to an increased demand for EVs in India in the long-term. In the light of these developments, we are delighted to initiate the next phase of our ZS EV expansion which will work towards driving superior EV adoption in the country.”

Also Read: MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review

MG Motor India has active partnerships with TATA Power and Finland-based Clean Energy major Fortum for the development and maintenance of fast-charging stations across the country. All MG dealerships are equipped with CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards, available for all compatible EVs.

Also Watch:

As per the company’s claims, the ZS EV offers a running cost of less than Re. 1 per KM. The company says that this is estimated up to 1 lakh KMs with preventive maintenance including parts, labour, consumables, and taxes and as per the electricity rates in Delhi-NCR.