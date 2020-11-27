MG Motor India Inaugurates Agra's First 60KW Superfast DC Charger in Partnership With Tata Power

MG Motor India has launched Agra’s first 60 kW Superfast EV charging station in partnership with Tata Power. The public charging station was inaugurated at MG Agra Showroom as a part of #NHforEV2020 tech trial run flagged off in Delhi. The public charger will be available 24x7 for customers and comes with CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards. The inauguration came as an extension of the Tech Trial Run conducted from Delhi to Agra, with the ZS EV covering the Delhi-Agra journey in a single charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The launch of the EV trial run from Delhi to Agra by the Government of India is a strong step towards adoption of EVs in our country. With the culmination of the trial run taking place at MG Agra Dealership, where we today also inaugurated a fast-charging station in partnership with Tata Power, citizens here will be able to access the public charging facility. Vehicles such as ZS EV offer a range of 340 kilometers on a single charge, making them ideal for Delhi-Agra commute. At MG, we feel proud to have pioneered the EV ecosystem in India with a robust 5-way charging network. We are also actively forging partnerships with key charging enablers such as Tata Power and Exicom to further expand the EV ecosystem across the nation.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajesh Naik, Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power said, “Now, more than ever, businesses have to work with a purpose – one of which is to ensure that we take responsibility for protecting our environment. At Tata Power, we are heavily committed to sustainable energy solutions. Our collaboration with MG Motor demonstrates our commitment to add impetus to the EV migration in India. Agra’s first-ever Superfast Charging EV station is just the beginning and we look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation.”

MG ZS EV comes in two variants, i.e. Excite and Exclusive, as well as three colours - White, Red, and Copenhagen Blue; starting at INR 20.88 lakhs (ex-showroom Agra). In less than a year of its launch, MG has retailed more than 1,000 ZS EVs. MG is strengthening India’s EV infrastructure and is working across multiple cities in U.P. at present.