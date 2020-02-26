MG Motor India Inaugurates New Showroom in Guwahati

MG Motor India has inaugurated its first showroom at NH-37 in Guwahati. The carmaker will further strengthen its market presence in the North-East region with two more centres slated to be operational by the end of 2020.

Built over an area of 3,000 sq. ft., the showroom shares the overall look and feel of the carmaker’s futuristic customer approach, while also reflecting its British heritage. The showroom is accompanied by a 10,000 sq. ft. modern service facility to cater to the requirements of its customers.

With the inauguration, the carmaker now has a total of 206 centres across India and aims to boost its retail presence to 250 centres by June this year.

Commenting on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “The Guwahati showroom marks MG’s entry in the North-East. Partnering with Rishabh Himmatsinghka will help us further reinforce our brand philosophy and deliver superlative customer delight in line with the demands and requirements of new-age customers in Assam. As a sign of our strong commitment to the region, we have identified two more regional markets already and will be looking to open additional centres in these catchment areas by the end of 2020.”



Speaking on the inauguration, Rishabh Himmatsinghka, Dealer Principal, MG Guwahati said, “We are proud to associate with MG, a future-forward and pioneering brand in the automotive space, and the tech-driven proposition that it represents. MG Guwahati will utilise the carmaker’s strong British heritage and promise a fresh automotive experience to all visitors. With the showroom also coming equipped with advanced digital capabilities, it will set the benchmark for a differentiated automotive retail experience in the region.”