MG Motor India Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 65,000 on ZS EV, Hector and Hector Plus

MG Motors entered the Indian market last year with the Hector. The carmaker now has four models on offer that include the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and the Gloster. MG Motors India recorded their highest sales numbers last month since their debut in June 2019. They sold a total of 3,625 units of Hector, Hector Plus and the ZS EV in the festive month sales.

Even though the company made great sales in the festive month, their vehicles were always in good demand. Despite no festive discounts and waiting periods several customers chose their brand. But now with a dip in demand, for the first time since their debut in India, MG Motors’ authorised dealers are offering discounts and benefits post festive season.

The MG Hector, Hector Plus and ZS EV models are being offered with official discounts. However, the offer is not valid on the Gloster models and offer benefits will depend on stock available at dealerships and are restricted to certain variants only.

Here is the list of model-wise offer details:

MG Hector and Hector Plus

On both the variants of the Hector and Hector Plus customers can avail up to Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and a three-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for free. The AMC will kick in and cover free basic servicing for three years from the date of delivery.

MG ZS EV

MG Motors electric SUV the MG ZS EV is available with a discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a three-year AMC like the one offered on the Hector variants. The ZS EV is one of the highest selling models for MG Motors India, the company had to close its bookings for a while when it was launched earlier this year due to the high demand it generated. According to media reports, bookings had crossed 2,800 units in a few days and MG Motors is still delivering their 2,800 electric SUV till date.

These offers are valid on select models and may vary from state to state. Please check with authorised dealers in your area for exact discounts and benefits offered.