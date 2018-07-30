English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MG Motor India Partners With IIT Delhi for Developing In-Car Child Safety Technologies
MG Motor India's first product will hit the market in Q2 2019.
Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India (second from left), and the IIT Delhi project team led by Professor S Kar, launching the project that will work on bringing new safety features for children in cars. (Image: MG Motor India)
Loading...
MG Motor India has today announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for developing technologies and applications to boost in-car child safety. The project between MG Motor India and IIT Delhi titled ‘Geofencing for child safety through ECU control’, was announced at the FITT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer) silver jubilee function.
The IIT Delhi project team is working on an application that will enable owners of upcoming MG cars in India to track and alert the whereabouts of their children, including their entry, exit into the car as well as their seating position within the car. The application will also alert users if the car is driven beyond a pre-defined route map.
“This project has been conceptualized to fast-track realization of better child safety mechanisms in cars. IIT Delhi engineers will also conduct research and development activities to explore other car features that enhance child safety,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Anil Wali, MD of FITT, said: “IIT Delhi has been committed to developing the latest technologies in close collaboration with the leading industry players. We are glad to partner MG Motor India to research and develop applications to enhance in-car child safety, which is the need of the hour.”
Much before its first product hits the market in Q2 2019, MG Motor India has already taken various initiatives to promote innovation amongst students and start-ups in India. As part of its “MG Innovation Program”, launched in 2017, the company in association with TiE Delhi had shortlisted 5-startups in the auto-tech space for using their solutions in its future cars. The company also conducted a hackathon on how to make transportation safer and cleaner with Navrachna University students in Vadodara, Gujarat, where its manufacturing facility is located, earlier in May this year.
Also Watch
The IIT Delhi project team is working on an application that will enable owners of upcoming MG cars in India to track and alert the whereabouts of their children, including their entry, exit into the car as well as their seating position within the car. The application will also alert users if the car is driven beyond a pre-defined route map.
“This project has been conceptualized to fast-track realization of better child safety mechanisms in cars. IIT Delhi engineers will also conduct research and development activities to explore other car features that enhance child safety,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Anil Wali, MD of FITT, said: “IIT Delhi has been committed to developing the latest technologies in close collaboration with the leading industry players. We are glad to partner MG Motor India to research and develop applications to enhance in-car child safety, which is the need of the hour.”
Much before its first product hits the market in Q2 2019, MG Motor India has already taken various initiatives to promote innovation amongst students and start-ups in India. As part of its “MG Innovation Program”, launched in 2017, the company in association with TiE Delhi had shortlisted 5-startups in the auto-tech space for using their solutions in its future cars. The company also conducted a hackathon on how to make transportation safer and cleaner with Navrachna University students in Vadodara, Gujarat, where its manufacturing facility is located, earlier in May this year.
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Akshay Kumar Take a Dig at Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Sanju With This Comment?
- Kangana Ranaut Miffed With Priyanka Chopra For Not Telling Her About Engagement With Nick Jonas
- French or Not, The Hacker Who Trolled TRAI Chief Over Aadhaar Is A Fan of 'Mr Robot'
- How a Woman's Face Appeared on Adverts and Posters Without Her Actually Signing Up For It
- Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets a Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...