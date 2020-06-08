MG Motor India Partners With Tata Power to Install 50 kW Electric Car Chargers at Dealerships

MG Motor India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power utility. As part of the association, Tata Power will deploy 50KW DC Superfast chargers at select MG dealership locations and offer end-to-end EV charging solutions to MG dealerships spread across India.

Through this association, MG Motor aims to lay a specific focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans. These superfast 50KW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS / CHAdeMO charging standards.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.”

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power Company Limited, said, “We are delighted to associate with MG Motor India as an end-to-end EV charging partner as we are also working on the second life of battery usage in future. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we aim to provide customers with a seamless charging experience. We are confident that this partnership with MG Motor will further boost our country’s ability to adapt to the electrified range of vehicles that MG Motor has to offer.”

MG Motor India has a total of ten 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities - New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – and is expanding them to more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an elaborate EV charging ecosystem with over 180 charging points in 19 different cities under EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform.

