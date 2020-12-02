MG Motor India Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales; Retails 4,163 Units in November 2020

MG Motor India has reported retail sales of 4163 units during November 2020, a growth of 28.5% against the same month last year. MG Hector recorded retail sales of 3,426 units in November 2020, registering its second-highest monthly sales since launch. Reflecting a sales growth of 6% vis-a-vis the year-ago period, the Hector continued its strong momentum receiving over 4,000 fresh orders during the month.

The all-new Gloster, India’s first Autonomous Level 1 Premium SUV, registered sales of 627 units in its first month. It has received a good response with over 2,500 bookings so far. Sales of the pure electric vehicle MG ZS EV stood at 110 units in November 2020.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “Buoyed by continued festival demand and the sustained demand for the Hector and ZS EV alongside the successful launch of the MG Gloster, we have recorded 28.5% growth in November 2020 vis-à-vis the last year. We expect the momentum to continue in December and expect to close this year on a strong note.”

The carmaker has also recently expanded the sales of the ZS EV to 25 cities to cater to the growing anticipation of the electric car. MG currently retails Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and ZS EV in India, all four being SUVs.