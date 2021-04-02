MG Motor India Records Highest-Ever Sales in March 2021 at 264 Percent With 5,528 Units

With a growing demand for its range of vehicles, MG Motor India has registered the highest-ever retail sales figure during March 2021 at 5,528 units, a growth of 264% against 1,518 units sold in the same month last year. The company also clocked the highest-ever sales for its Hector and ZS EV during March 2021. With the continued momentum, the carmaker now has a waiting period of up to 2-3 months for most of the models.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Rakesh Sidana Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The highest monthly sales achieved in March 2021 are very encouraging with momentum continuing for our product lines. While the Hector received 6,000+ bookings during the month, the Gloster has continued its advance in the premium SUV segment. MG ZS EV’s increased traction is also being witnessed across various quarters including luxury buyers looking for a personal driving experience.”

MG is currently offering the ZS EV with Myles and Zoomcar with Orix as a part of a monthly subscription plan as well, which is seeing a good response.

“However, we are likely to see a disruption in the supply chain due to shortage of semiconductor chips globally as well as the the second wave of Covid. We may observe a few NPDs (no production days) in April 2021 as a preventive measure. We assure our customers that we will provide transparent communication to them throughout,” Sidana added.