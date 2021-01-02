MG Motor India Reports 33 Percent Sales Growth in December 2020; Retails 4,010 Units

MG Motor India, the SAIC owned British brand has reported retail sales of 4010 units, during December 2020, a growth of 33% against the same month last year. The total sales includes 3,430 units of Hector, its highest selling and debutant product for India. MG also closed the year gathering 5,000 HECTOR and 200 ZS EV bookings in December, the highest figure for 2020.

The company also recorded 77% growth in total sales during the year 2020 over last year, despite continuous local supply chain bottlenecks. Other strong performing product in MG Motor's lineup includes Gloster, which has received 3,000 bookings and retailed 1,085 units in two months since launch.

The Hector, on the other hand, has been the most popular product with over 25,000 unit sales in calendar year 2020. The third product on the lineup, the MG ZS EV has garnered 1,243 unit sales.

The carmaker also announced that it will be taking preventive annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 10 days of January 2020, which would affect its production in January. This coupled with lockdown restrictions could hamper supply chain as well.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have ended the year on a high note with customers continuing to choose the best-in-class premium products from MG’s stable. Going forward, we will have more excitement for the customers in January. We expect the momentum to continue as the MG brand enters more markets in 2021.”