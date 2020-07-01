MG Motor India Retails 2,012 Units in June 2020; 1,867 Hector and 145 ZS EV Sold

MG Motor India has recorded sale of 2012 retail units for the month of June 2020. The MG Hector recorded sales of 1867 units, while the ZS EV saw sales of 145 units.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India said, “Even though our sales performance in June 2020 was better than May this year, we continue to face headwinds in supply chain and logistics due to multiple issues. Our teams are doing their best to overcome these challenges and we are looking forward to the launch of the Hector Plus in July 2020.”

Preparing to serve its customers in the new normal, MG Motor India introduced its new contact-free technology suite ‘Shield+’ to enhance the customer experience. It continues to follow all sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The carmaker has also tied up with Medklinn’s Cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.

The company is planning to launch two cars this year including the MG Hector Plus and the Gloster SUV. The latter was recently spotted undisguised while testing in Gujarat. The test mule was spied with a butch stance with accentuated with a large chrome grille at the front. Also present are side-steps, roof rails and a set of dual-tone alloy wheels.