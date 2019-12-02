MG Motor India Sold 3,239 Units of the Hector November 2019
The MG Hector is the first connected SUV launched in India and MG Motors will soon launch an all-electric SUV, the ZS EV, in the country in December.
MG Hector (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
MG Motor India revealed its latest monthly sales figures for MG Hector, the country’s first connected SUV. In November 2019, the carmaker recorded retail sales of 3,239 units.
Commenting on the sales performance in November, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers. As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, we continue to work with our global and local component suppliers to ensure timely deliveries of the MG HECTOR. We are focused on expanding our service network to cater to the service needs of our customers. Most of the expansion in the next few months will be on dedicated service outlets".
