1-min read

MG Motor India Sold 3,239 Units of the Hector November 2019

The MG Hector is the first connected SUV launched in India and MG Motors will soon launch an all-electric SUV, the ZS EV, in the country in December.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
MG Hector (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

MG Motor India revealed its latest monthly sales figures for MG Hector, the country’s first connected SUV. In November 2019, the carmaker recorded retail sales of 3,239 units.

Commenting on the sales performance in November, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers. As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, we continue to work with our global and local component suppliers to ensure timely deliveries of the MG HECTOR. We are focused on expanding our service network to cater to the service needs of our customers. Most of the expansion in the next few months will be on dedicated service outlets".

"We are looking forward to the unveiling of India’s First Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV on 5th December 2019", Sidana said.

MG Motor India currently has over 150 centres across India, aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 centres by March 2020.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

