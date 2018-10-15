English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MG Motor India Shortlists 12 Start-Ups In Auto-Tech Space for Electric Vehicle Ecosystem
These start-ups will get mentoring and assistance with market access for their domain-transforming ideas.
MG Motor India Website. (Image: MG Motor)
MG Motor India, a subsidiary of China's largest carmaker SAIC Motor Corporation, said it has shortlisted 12 start-ups as part of its programme that focusses on addressing challenges in the electric vehicle ecosystem and auto-tech space.
As part of its 'MG Innovation Grand Challenge' programme, MG Motor India said it had received 71 applications from across the country. Of this, 12 teams were shortlisted for the final round comprising presentation and mentoring.
These start-ups will get mentoring and assistance with market access for their "domain-transforming ideas", the company said in a statement.
The winner of the challenge -- Vecmocon Technologies -- had presented its smart electric mobility solutions for two-wheelers, while Zyme Technologies received the best prototype award for its telematics solution for connected car ecosystem.
"Young India has tremendous potential and it can not only transform automotive technology, but also make automobiles safer, comfortable, eco-friendly, and well-connected," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.
He added that the event was aimed at providing a stage to the next wave of automotive innovators and nurturing their disruptive ideas.
"We also created an All Women Team category to encourage female entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and support their involvement in the traditionally male-dominated automotive space," he said.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
