MG Motor India Signs Mou With State Bank of India for Electronic Dealer Finance Scheme
SBI will provide wholesale inventory finance to MG partner dealers through SBI’s electronic lending product.
MG Motor India Website. (Image: MG Motor)
MG Motor India has signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the country’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India, for the latter’s Electronic Dealer Finance Scheme (e-DFS). The strategic tie-up will provide access to wholesale inventory finance to MG partner dealers through SBI’s electronic lending product. The company says that its electronic Dealer Finance Scheme (e-DFS) is a proven and tested product which has already facilitated access to quick and low-cost credit for inventory finance to thousands of dealers across the country through its hassle-free, digitally-driven platform.
The MoU between MG and SBI was signed at the SBI headquarters in Mumbai. Present on the occasion were Gaurav Gupta (Chief Commercial Officer) and Rakesh Sidana (National Sales Head) from MG Motor India; while Haridas K. V (Dy. Managing Director – Retail Banking), Mihir Narayan Prasad Mishra (General Manager – SME) and Devinder Gupta (DGM – SCFU) represented SBI at the official signing ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “Joining hands with State Bank of India, the country’s largest public sector bank, gives seamless access to credit to our network of chosen dealer partners. The association will facilitate curated banking and financing solutions for wholesale inventory finance, enabling us to deliver on our brand promise of driving growth for our dealers as part of our long-term commitment to the market.”
MG Motor India will launch its first SUV Hector by Q2 2019. The carmaker, which plans to operate 100 sales and service touch points across India ahead of the launch, plans to build on its recent alliance with SBI and partner with more leading banks in India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
