English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MG Motor India Ties up With 5 Private Banks for Car Loans
MG Motor India said it has signed agreements with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank.
MG Hector SUV. Photo for representational purpose only. (Image: MG Motor India)
Loading...
MG Motor India said it has tied up with five leading private banks to offer vehicle loans to its customers and dealers. The company said it has signed agreements with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank. "This is in addition to the MoU signed with India's leading public sector lender State Bank of India by the company earlier this week," MG Motor India said in a statement.
The partnerships will provide financing solutions to MG's customers and dealer partners starting with its first launch, the Hector SUV, in the second quarter of 2019, it added. "Through these partnerships, MG Motor India will offer term loans to its customers while also facilitating inventory funding and access to credit solutions for its dealerships," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said.
He further said, "Joining hands with the largest financial institutions in the country will facilitate credit to our dealer partners and customers." The carmaker said it plans to operate 110 sales and service touch points across India ahead of the launch and is working to provide financial packages to meet requirements of customers.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The partnerships will provide financing solutions to MG's customers and dealer partners starting with its first launch, the Hector SUV, in the second quarter of 2019, it added. "Through these partnerships, MG Motor India will offer term loans to its customers while also facilitating inventory funding and access to credit solutions for its dealerships," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said.
He further said, "Joining hands with the largest financial institutions in the country will facilitate credit to our dealer partners and customers." The carmaker said it plans to operate 110 sales and service touch points across India ahead of the launch and is working to provide financial packages to meet requirements of customers.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Velvet Buzzsaw Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix Film Is Uninspiring
- Alia Bhatt's Metallic Outfit is the Most Dazzling Thing During Gully Boy Promotions
- Amavas Movie Review: Never Judge A 'Bhoot' By Its 'Kabr'
- Koffee with Karan 6: Ajay Devgn Wins 'Answer of the Season' for Kaal Comment, Gets Audi A5
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results