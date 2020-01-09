MG Motor Installs 10 DC Chargers Across Dealerships in India
The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7.
Image Source: MG Motor India
MG Motor India is setting up a five-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of its Electric Vehicle customers. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home and/or office of the customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7.
MG Motors also plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80 per cent battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around six to eight hours for a full charge.
