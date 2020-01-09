Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

MG Motor Installs 10 DC Chargers Across Dealerships in India

The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MG Motor Installs 10 DC Chargers Across Dealerships in India
Image Source: MG Motor India

MG Motor India is setting up a five-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of its Electric Vehicle customers. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home and/or office of the customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7.

MG Motors also plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80 per cent battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around six to eight hours for a full charge.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram