MG Motor Launches Developer Program in Partnership with Major Tech Giants

MG Motor India has announced the introduction of its MG Developer Program & Grant. Launched in collaboration with companies such as SAP, Cognizant, Adobe, Airtel, TomTom and Unlimit, the initiative is aimed at incentivizing Indian innovators and developers to build futuristic mobility applications and experiences. The program also brings in TiE Delhi NCR as the ecosystem partner.

As part of the MG Developer Program & Grant, MG Motor India will provide innovators with an unparalleled opportunity to secure mentorship and funding from industry leaders. Shortlisted ideas will receive specialized, high-level mentoring and networking opportunities to assist with the practical development of the solution, business plan and modelling, testing facilities, go-to-market strategy, etc. Winning ideas will also have access to a grant, the amount of which will be decided by the jury, on a case-to-case basis.

Speaking on the launch of the MG Developer Program & Grant, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India said, “The automobile industry is currently witnessing sweeping transformations in the space of connected, electric and shared mobility. MG aims to take this revolution forward with its focus on attaining technological leadership in the automotive industry. We have partnered with leading tech giants to enable start-ups to build innovative applications that would enable unique experiences for customers across the entire automotive ecosystem. More partners are likely to join the program in due course.”

“The MG Developer & Grant Program is the latest in a series of initiatives as part of our commitment to innovation as a core organizational pillar. The program will ensure proper mentoring from over 20 industry leaders for start-ups, laying a foundation for them to excel in the future and trigger a stream of newer Internet Car use-cases that will, in turn, drive adoption of new technologies within the Indian automotive ecosystem. It has been our commitment in the market and Innovation is our key pillar,” said Chaba.

The MG Developer Program & Grant will initially focus on driving innovation in the following verticals: Electric Vehicles and Components, Batteries and Management, Charging Infrastructure, Connected Mobility, Voice Recognition, AI & ML, Navigation Technologies, Customer Experiences, Car Buying Experiences, and Autonomous Vehicles. The Program will award grants ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The program will be open to both external developers – including students, innovators, inventors, startups and other tech companies – and internal employee teams at MG Motor and its program partners.

