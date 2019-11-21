Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MG Motor Launches Mobile Experiential Customer Touchpoint in India

The mobile showroom, a 45-feet trailer, showcases the Hector and offers a similar experience like other MG showrooms across the country.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
MG Experience on Wheels. (Image source: MG Motor)

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India launched a new experiential customer touchpoint – MG Experience on Wheels - a mobile showroom. The brand aims to further its customer engagement across India as well as reach, especially where its showrooms are not yet present. The mobile showroom called “MG Experience on Wheels “will undertake a pan-India tour with a focus on tier 2 & 3 markets starting December 5.

The mobile showroom, a 45-feet trailer, showcases the Hector and offers a similar experience like other MG showrooms across the country. It showcases the brand’s British heritage with focus on digital-led experiences. It consists of an interactive digital terminal through which visitors can experience the HECTOR, choose its accessories and configure the car as well.

“The latest on-ground campaign builds on our ‘Automotive Retail 2.0’ proposition that leverages innovative digital tools to deliver engaging, immersive, and differentiated experiences to our customers. MG Experience on Wheels will help us expand our reach further and garner customer interest in markets where our showrooms are not yet present,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

MG Motor India had recently launched a carless showroom in Bengaluru that utilises a similar approach to enable experience-driven engagement in a unique, digitally-driven environment. The carmaker, which currently has a network of 150 centres in India, aims to increase it to 250 by the end of the current financial year.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
