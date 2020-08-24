MG Motor Launches Pre-Owned Cars Business in India

MG Motor India has launched its certified pre-owned car vertical, ‘MG Reassure’, in India. MG claims that the car will be assessed through more than 160 quality checks to ensure the leading inspection standards and conduct all necessary repairs before their resale.

MG will undertake a methodical evaluation for the pricing of the used vehicles. MG owners can also sell their MG cars without any obligation to exchange them for a new MG vehicle.

Speaking on the launch of MG ReAssure, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “Through MG Reassure program, we want to create a platform extending Transparency, Speed, Peace of Mind, and Assurance of the Best Resale Value of MG cars to our customers across India. This program also offers a unique opportunity to other patrons for purchasing quality pre-loved MG cars from our Reassure centers. The initiative will enhance customer retention and empower our patrons to stay within the MG Family while enjoying flexible ownership.”

According to top car valuation engines, MG Hector’s resale value is dominating the segment. Based on industry reports, the current residual value of MG Hector after a year of use is in the range of 95-100%.

Customers purchasing MG vehicles from MG Dealerships will get quality pre-owned cars to choose from which would have undergone a rigorous quality check. In terms of assurance, customers would also get 3 years and unlimited KMs Warranty, 3 Years Roadside Assistance, and 3 Free Services – making it one of the best customer-centric offers in the industry for any authorized vehicle reseller in India.