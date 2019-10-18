Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

MG Motor Partners With eChargeBays to Set up Infrastructure for EV Charging at Home

As part of the partnership, MG will send experts to identify the best way in which MG ZS EV buyers can install an EV charger at home.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MG Motor Partners With eChargeBays to Set up Infrastructure for EV Charging at Home
MG Motor India partners with eChargeBays. (Image source: MG Motor India)

MG Motor India has announced its partnership with eChargeBays, a Delhi-based start-up, to assist its customers with last-mile assistance in setting up infrastructure at their home for charging their EV.

As part of the partnership, MG will send experts to identify the best way in which MG ZS EV buyers can install an EV charger at home. The move comes ahead of the MG ZS EV launch on December 2019.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The government’s recent announcement around creating charging amenities for customers at public places is a positive step for the EV industry. Our latest association is aimed at supporting the government’s EV vision by providing a viable residential EV charging infrastructure. It also highlights MG’s commitment towards going the extra mile and delivering a convenient ownership experience for its EV customers. This partnership is yet another step towards driving EV adoption in the country.”

MG Motor India has already partnered with Fortum and Delta Electronics India for the fast charging and slow charging segments, respectively.

Speaking on the association, Rajesh Singh, Founder & CEO, eChargeBays, said, “Most prospective EV buyers are hesitant on account of the limited charging infrastructure available. We aim to provide Indian car owners with a robust and safe one-stop solution for their home charging-related needs using our homeCharge solution. Apart from this, eChargeBays will also launch a series of service solutions in the charging infra space which would aim at providing a seamless EV charging experience to EV customers.”

MG’s efforts to create the right ecosystem for EVs are part of its long-term commitment to bring environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country and are aligned with the government’s vision to encourage EV adoption in India to bring about a material improvement in air quality.

The MG ZS EV is a global product that combines MG’s experience in EV manufacturing with best-in-class technology and design. MG ZS has already received an exceptional response in international markets, having secured 2,000 orders within two months of its UK launch.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram