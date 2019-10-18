MG Motor Partners With eChargeBays to Set up Infrastructure for EV Charging at Home
As part of the partnership, MG will send experts to identify the best way in which MG ZS EV buyers can install an EV charger at home.
MG Motor India partners with eChargeBays. (Image source: MG Motor India)
MG Motor India has announced its partnership with eChargeBays, a Delhi-based start-up, to assist its customers with last-mile assistance in setting up infrastructure at their home for charging their EV.
As part of the partnership, MG will send experts to identify the best way in which MG ZS EV buyers can install an EV charger at home. The move comes ahead of the MG ZS EV launch on December 2019.
Speaking on the collaboration, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The government’s recent announcement around creating charging amenities for customers at public places is a positive step for the EV industry. Our latest association is aimed at supporting the government’s EV vision by providing a viable residential EV charging infrastructure. It also highlights MG’s commitment towards going the extra mile and delivering a convenient ownership experience for its EV customers. This partnership is yet another step towards driving EV adoption in the country.”
MG Motor India has already partnered with Fortum and Delta Electronics India for the fast charging and slow charging segments, respectively.
Speaking on the association, Rajesh Singh, Founder & CEO, eChargeBays, said, “Most prospective EV buyers are hesitant on account of the limited charging infrastructure available. We aim to provide Indian car owners with a robust and safe one-stop solution for their home charging-related needs using our homeCharge solution. Apart from this, eChargeBays will also launch a series of service solutions in the charging infra space which would aim at providing a seamless EV charging experience to EV customers.”
MG’s efforts to create the right ecosystem for EVs are part of its long-term commitment to bring environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country and are aligned with the government’s vision to encourage EV adoption in India to bring about a material improvement in air quality.
The MG ZS EV is a global product that combines MG’s experience in EV manufacturing with best-in-class technology and design. MG ZS has already received an exceptional response in international markets, having secured 2,000 orders within two months of its UK launch.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2's Hindi Version
- Watch: Burglar Kisses Elderly Woman to Calm Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce with Wife Pranathi Reddy
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right