MG Motor Partners With MAX Ventilator to Scale up Production of Medical Equipment in India

MG Motor India has joined hands with Vadodara-based MAX Ventilator, a part of A.B. Industries. Founded in 1995, A.B. Industries has been manufacturing ventilators for the past 25 years. Max Ventilator is among the top 25 ventilator brands in the world and caters primarily to the private hospitals.

This collaboration is focussed on assisting the overall production of ventilators by addressing specific areas of the supply chain, IT system and manufacturing processes. The production capacity would be increased five times to 300 ventilators per month in Phase I which should be completed within the next 8 weeks. In Phase II, the production capacity can be enhanced up to 1,000 ventilators per month, depending upon the demand, especially from the government hospitals to help meet the shortage of the life-saving medical devices in the country.

Speaking on the association, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are committed to supporting our country’s fight against Covid-19 crisis. We understand that ventilators are the most critical requirement at this time, and we would do our best to enhance ventilator production. The collaboration comes as a result of aligned core values of both organisations and is designed to work towards the common goal of serving the communities around where our operations are based”

Ashok Patel, MD of A.B. Industries – MAX Ventilator, said, “In such times of need, it is an admirable thing for all those capable to come forward and help in some way. As a manufacturing company of respiratory ventilators, this collaboration with MG Motor will help us to scale up the production with our teams working together hand in hand. Collaborations like these will guarantee that we meet the requirements to treat the rising COVID-19 cases in India.”

