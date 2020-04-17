AUTO

1-MIN READ

MG Motor Partners With Medklinn for Cabin Sterilisation Technology for its Cars

MG ZS EV. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

MG ZS EV. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The Cerafusion technology enables complete disinfection and sterilisation of the car’s cabin.

MG Motor India has partnered with Singapore-based Medklinn to explore natural sterilisation of cabin air and surfaces in its cars. The carmaker will evaluate the viability of installing Cerafusion, Medklinn’s patented cabin sterilisation technology, in its India products, the Hector and the ZS EV.

The Cerafusion technology enables complete disinfection and sterilisation of the car’s cabin. It leverages active oxygen to sterilise allergens, pollutants, and microbial organisms – naturally and without any chemicals. Not only does the solution eliminates bacteria, mould, yeast, and viruses from the air within the cabin, it also sterilises its various surfaces.

Speaking on the association, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director – MG Motor India, said, “As part of our commitment to innovation and safety, we are partnering with Medklinn, one of the top global players in this domain, to explore world-class cabin sterilisation solution in our vehicles. We are pro-actively looking to deploy HVAC system-based cabin sterilisation and disinfection technology. We will continue to work towards developing safer mobility experiences and services for our customers while providing them with a cleaner and safer in-car environment. As a future-forward brand, this initiative also highlights our readiness for the ‘new normal’ in the post-pandemic world.”

The carmaker has recently launched a Disinfect and Deliver initiative to ensure car deliveries and test drives at customers’ homes under a completely sanitised process. The staff at its dealerships have also been trained to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised.

