MG Motor Partners With TES-AMM to Ensure Sustainable Recycling of ZS EV Batteries in India

MG Motor India has now joined hands with TES-AMM, a global e-waste recycling and end-to-end service provider. The partnership will ensure environmentally-sustainable and secure recycling of MG ZS EV batteries.

TES-AMM has Asia’s only Li-ion battery recycling plant and is one of the few companies certified in multiple management systems including 18001:2007/R2 (Responsible Recycling) alongside others. It uses a unique mechanical-hydrometallurgical process for enhanced asset recovery that is environmentally superior and safer.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “At MG, we are on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India’s drive towards its greener and cleaner future. We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only re-enter the value chain, but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols. We believe it will go a long way in India’s sustainable e-mobility future.”

TES-AMM CMD, Mr. Ram Ramachandran said, “TES-AMM has been a trusted leader in E-waste Recycling. Established in 2006, we have seen a great advancement of technology which means newer goods entering into the market. TES-AMM is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management. We are happy to enter into a partnership with MG which has taken a great initiative towards clean energy. We shall strive towards providing a sustainable recycling solution for the same.”

MG launched ZS EV in early-2020 and has retailed more than 1,000 units to date in India despite national and regional lockdowns. The EV comes with a 0 to 100 kmph time of 8.5 seconds. It can also charge from 0 percent to 80 percent in 50 minutes approximately.

The automaker has previously partnered with Umicore for the safe and secure disposal of batteries and Exicom Tele Systems as well as TATA Power for their second-life use for non-automotive purposes.