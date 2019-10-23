MG Motor Rolls Out 10,000th SUV Hector from Halol Plant

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has manufactured its 10,000th unit of the Hector, at its manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Halol. The British automaker has produced 10,000 units of MG Hector in just four months since its launch in India on June 27, this year. To cater to the demand for the MG Hector, the British carmaker is now planning to increase the production by employing 500 more people and starting a second shift from November, according to a report. Since its launch, the car manufacturer has received 28,000 bookings for MG Hector. In order to meet the existing demand, the company had decided to suspend advance bookings on a temporary basis. MG Motor again started to accept bookings from September 29.

Speaking to The Times of India on re-opening of bookings, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, Rajeev Chaba said, “With the re-opening of bookings, the MG Hector has further gained momentum as the most compelling proposition in the SUV-C segment. Our endeavour is to ensure customer satisfaction through timely vehicle deliveries in the coming months.” On October 22, MG Hector received the first over-the-air (OTA) update that includes features like Apple CarPlay. MG Hector customers, who own the Smart and Sharp variants, can download the latest update by clicking on the notification section on the car’s touchscreen display. About the latest update, Chaba said, “MG Motor India has been at the forefront of technology leadership in the automotive space. With the first OTA update in the Indian automotive industry, we are redefining the in-car experience and will continue to delight customers with more updates”.

The update, which comes free of cost, can be downloaded directly in a similar way to smartphones. An embedded SIM card will enable customers to use internet inside MG Hector's iSMART infotainment system. MG Motor will roll out the update to the Hector in batches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.