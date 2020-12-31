MG Motor, Tata Power Launch First 60 kW Superfast EV Charging Station in Coimbatore

MG Motor and Tata Power have installed Coimbatore’s first 60 kW public EV charging station at the MG Dealership. The initiative is a part of MG’s recent partnership with Tata Power for the deployment of 50 kW and 60 kW DC Superfast Charging Stations across the country.

The latest public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS fast-charging standard and is in line with MG’s commitment to providing a 5-way charging ecosystem to its customers.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Coimbatore is a key industrial hub of India, as our nation moves towards its green and sustainable future, it calls India’s business leaders and industry veterans to actively participate and drive the much-needed change. We are delighted to launch Coimbatore’s first superfast public charging station at our dealership that will facilitate the same.”

Rajesh Naik, Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power said, “We are proud and happy to present Coimbatore with its first 60 kW EV Charging Station in association with MG Motor India. Our endeavour is to build a decent ecosystem for our potential EV customers in the future. As India moves towards the adoption of sustainable practices, we will continue to provide customers with the best sustainable energy solutions and look forward to quickly add more cities to this exciting transformation.”

Tata Power has established an elaborate EV charging ecosystem with over 270 charging points across 26 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy and smooth customer experience. As per a statement released by the company, the MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach.