MG Motor India To Begin Bookings for Upcoming Hector SUV on June 4

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India today announced that bookings for its upcoming first vehicle in India, the MG Hector, will begin on June 4, 2019. MG will begin ONLINE bookings at 12 noon on June 4 on its website, and will initially support it across 120 centres in India. The carmaker aims to expand this reach to a total of 250 centres by September this year. MG Motor will soon begin dispatches of the Hector from its Halol plant to its extensive network across 50 cities in India.Speaking on the development, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “MG Hector has been developed with a high degree of localized content to cater to the specific needs of new-age Indian consumers. As India’s first internet car with 50+ connected features, the Hector will come with 19 exclusive product features, making it the new benchmark in its segment. Customers will be able to experience the Hector first-hand very soon and we are ready to welcome new customers into the world of MG.”Opening frontiers of new-age automotive connectivity, the new MG Hector comes with the new iSMART technology which sets a new benchmark for creature comforts. At 10.4 inches, the Hector the biggest HD touchscreen in its segment and also features MG’s signature design cues, including the famous star-rider grille. Its character lines are defined by geometric shapes, horizontal flow, and symmetry, while certain sections of its interiors are inspired by modern dance forms.The Hector is also the first car with a sophisticated 48-volt mild-hybrid architecture in its segment, making MG Motor the first mainstream carmaker in India to bring 48V technology to the mass market segment. The latest environmentally-friendly engine technology uses a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required. The combination of three key functions – Engine Auto Start Stop, Regenerative Braking and E-Boost – ensures a great driving experience while reducing emissions by up to 12%.Built to withstand extreme road conditions, the Hector has been tested for over one million kilometres in India before entering production and will be available in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine will deliver 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm.The company has made an investment of INR 2,200 crore to refurbish the Halol manufacturing facility and roll out its first product, the Hector, from the facility. MG has installed an all-new assembly line, a press shop, a body shop, a parts distribution centre, a testing track and a new state-of-the-art training facility in the plant – all within a span of 18 months. The plant also has a captive vendor park to facilitate aggressive localization for all MG vehicles.