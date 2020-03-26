MG Motor to Donate Rs 2 Crore Towards Government Hospitals in Gurugram and Halol

Chinese-owned British brand MG Motor India has announced that it will be extending help by donating Rs 2 crore towards government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Gurugram and Halol where the carmaker’s facilities are located.

While Rs 1 crore will come from the company directly, its employees have also pledged to donate another Rs 1 crore. The contribution includes gloves, masks, ventilators, medicines and beds etc. depending on the particular requirement of the specific government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodra).

In addition to this, the carmaker is felicitating and advising dealers to ensure enhanced insurance cover for their 5000 employees across the country. The unforeseen coronavirus outbreak has severely affected the company's European and Chinese supply chains, disrupting its production and impacting sales in February.

Also Watch:



MG is among a slew of manufacturers which were forced to shut down their plants to prevent the spread of the deadly disease among its employees. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki took the same step. "The duration of this shutdown will depend upon government policy," Maruti, which is majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said in a statement on Sunday.