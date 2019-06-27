MG Motor to Launch Hector SUV Today, Watch it Live Here [Video]

MG Motor, a newcomer in the Indian market with a rich 94-year old British legacy and now a part of SAIC group will be vying for a share of India’s car market with the launch of its ‘Hector’ SUV today. Unveiled last month, the MG Hector will go against the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass in the premium 5-seater SUV category and is expected to priced between Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom). You can watch the live launch here.

The MG Hector will come in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre petrol will also be available in a hybrid (48V) trim. The oil-burner is powered by a 2.0-litre mill while the carmaker will offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option, apart from the standard manual gearbox.

As far as dimensions go, the Hector SUV stands as the largest in its class with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm alongside a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.

The MG Hector will offer iSMART connected technology and will be the first to boast Machine to Machine - M2M embedded sim in it. MG Hector will also be the first car in India to get updates over the air. “So, like your smartphones, you will get a new look screen and themes, new apps and new entertainment content from time to time as new updates are available,” according to the company.

MG Hector will be available in five colours - glaze red, burgundy red, starry black, aurora silver and candy white. Inside the cabin is the industry first 10.4-inch touch screen system part from power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.

Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, panoramic sunroof etc. What's more, safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.