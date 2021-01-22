MG Motors Adds New 'Select' Trim to Hector Plus 7-Seater SUV, Priced at Rs 18.32 Lakh
MG Hector Facelift
The MG Hector Plus 7-Seater Select variant is priced at Rs 18.32 lakh (Ex-showroom), same as the 5-Seater Sharp version of the MG Hector.
- Last Updated: January 22, 2021, 18:37 IST
MG Motor India has added new ‘Select’ variant to the recently launched Hector Plus 7-Seater variant. The MG Hector Plus 7-Seater Select version is priced at Rs 18.32 lakh (Ex-showroom), same as the 5-Seater Sharp version of the MG Hector. The new Select variant of the MG Hector Plus 7 Seater gets following features-
- Panoramic Sunroof
- 10.4”HD Screen
- 18” Alloys
- Leather Seats
- 6 Way Power adjust driver seat
- Premium Sound by Infinity
- 4 airbags
- Wireless Charger
- Auto Dimming IRVM
The SUV misses out on 360 Camera, Electric Tailgate, Fully Digital Speedometer, 6 Airbags, Ventilated Front Seats
and Ambient Lighting being offered in the similarly priced Hector facelift.
The newly introduced 7-seater variant of HECTOR Plus now gets 2nd row bench seats for 3 adults and the 3rd row for two children. The 7-seater comes in Style, Super, Smart, and a new ‘Select’ trim level and is based on the Hector Plus 6-Seater with Captain Seats which was launched last year.
The updated Hector also gets upgraded i-SMART with Hinglish Voice commands. MG HECTOR 2021 is equipped with engine start alarm and an in-car voice alert for critical tyre pressure. The internet SUV can now also understand & respond to 35+ Hinglish commands that control various in-car functions such as Sunroof (“Khul Ja Sim Sim”), FM (“FM Chalao”), AC (“Temperature Kam kar do”) & many more.
MG HECTOR 2021 comes with 60+ Connected car features with newly added features like i-SMART app on Apple watch, voice search for songs in Gaana app, Wi-Fi connectivity, Weather forecast by Accuweather, & many more.