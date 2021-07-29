MG ONE First Images Reveal the Design and Trims of the Upcoming Global Mid-Size SUV

The first full pictures of MG ONE Mid-Size SUV has been released ahead of its global debut on July 30, 2021. The images reveal the design and colour options of the first mid-size SUV model from the SAIC owned British brand which is based on the new SIGMA architecture. The design resembled the MG HS SUV, and will be most likely launched in India below the Hector as the company’s most affordable SUV in the country, as revealed by the management to News18.

The front face of the MG ONE has a three-dimensional sharp design which adopts lightening parameterized design. The pattern is designed in a way to concentrate the visual center of the entire front face on the MG badge. The tungsten steel electroplated material forms a distinct appearance like a sun. The contrast of light and dark highlights the three-dimensional effect of each flashing cell.

MG has revealed two colour options for the upcoming MG ONE mid-size SUV including the ‘bubble orange’ exterior paint and the ‘wilderness green’. MG says, the Orange shade is being offered revealing a strong sense of action and strength, while the matte green exterior colour makes MG ONE highlight tactile sensation. The green colour gets the exaggerated gunmetal grey family-style MG grille.

There are two trim options and both the colours highlights one trim each - Flashy and Sporty. The MG ONE Sporty trim is being offered to highlight the aggressive style, with a shark-hunting front face and the parameterized gradient elements. Each section of the grille is independently designed, providing more possibilities for users’ personalization and modification.

