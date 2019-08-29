MG Partners with Delta Electronics to Boost EV Charging Infrastructure in India

MG Motor India has announced its partnership with Delta Electronics India, a leading player in the AC charging segment. Through the partnership, Delta will install AC chargers in private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices. The move comes ahead of the launch of the MG ZS EV, which is on sale in UK, Thailand and China; and will be launched in India in early 2020.

Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are committed to accessibility and convenience for our customers along with a quality product experience. Our partnership with Delta, a leading power and energy management company is another aspect of our commitment to help us pioneer and further develop the ecosystem for EVs in India, months ahead of the scheduled launch. The partnership expands our infrastructure push for EVs in both slow and fast charging segments. Our long-term vision is to educate people around EVs and ensure that the future looks exciting to them as they adopt new technology, more importantly with all the right resources in place.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Niranjan Nayak, Business Head (Energy Infrastructure Solutions), for Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd, said, “Delta has leveraged our long-time technical capabilities in energy conversion and management to provide industry-leading EV charging solutions. We are happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading automotive companies to bolster EV adoption in India. As electric vehicles have been greatly promoted by the Government, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market from charging infrastructure perspective and will continue to provide innovative solutions to EV users.”

The upcoming launch of MG ZS EV in 2020 is aligned with the government’s objective to bring more EVs on the road. The MG ZS EV grossed 1,000 orders within two weeks of its launch in the UK, highlighting the company’s rich expertise in EVs.

