MG Partners With Fortum to Set up 50 KW DC Fast-charging EV Stations Across Five Major Cities

MG Motor India and Fortum Charge & Drive India have undertaken the first step towards creating DC Fast Charging infrastructure (50 KW) in the country. The carmaker today announced a tie-up with leading Finland-based clean energy major Fortum to install the country’s first 50 KW DC fast-charging EV stations, ahead of the launch of its debut EV in India – the MG EZS global pure electric SUV – later this year.

Under the partnership, Fortum will install 50 KW CCS/CHAdeMO DC fast Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles across MG’s showrooms in 5 cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by September this year to begin with. One such charging station will come up at MG’s state of the art flagship showroom in Gurugram. The smart chargers can be accessed by an EV user, having cars compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards by registering with Fortum Charge & Drive India through its Mobile App.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The upcoming launch of MG eZs is aligned with the government’s long-term objective to have more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years. We are delighted to be partnering with one of the leading EV Charging service provider in the global EV space to set up charging stations at MG dealerships in select cities to begin with. This is in line with our goal to provide accessible EVs to India customers and create an EV ecosystem in India.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Fortum India, said, “We are happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading automotive companies to bolster the adoption of EV which has been greatly promoted by Government by bringing out various enabling policy measures and guidelines. We have already witnessed an uptake in the adoption of electric vehicles in the last one year. This collaboration will further bolster this growth. As one of the key players, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market for charging infrastructure and will continue to give a pleasant charging experience to EV user.”

With a full-sized boot and room for five, the MG EZS is the perfect car for people who want to drive an EV but also need the space and practicality of a compact SUV. The pure electric SUV is part of MG Motor India’s strategy to providing environment-friendly mobility solutions in India in the long-term and to make EVs accessible for customers across the country.