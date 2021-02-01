MG Partners With ORIX, Zoomar to Offer ZS EV on Subscription at Inaugural Monthly Price Rs 49,999

MG Motor India has made its ZS EV available for subscription at an inaugural offer of Rs 49,999 per month with Zoomcar and ORIX under MG Subscribe. The offering is valid for a maximum lease period of 36 months. MG is offering the ZS EV for subscription in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore; and more cities will be added soon. Under the program, the MG ZS EV comes with flexible 12-, 24-, 18-, 30- or 36-month subscription options.

For Mumbai, the lease amount is Rs 49,999 for a period of 36 months. As a part of the tie-up, MG Motor India will leverage Zoomcar’s end-to-end technology solution for its vehicle subscription platform called ‘MG Subscribe’. ORIX, as its vehicle deployment partner and India’s largest shared mobility platform, will make the ZS EV available for subscription.

MG, which entered India in 2019 is manufacturing cars from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat and has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles. MG has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster.

Recently, MG ZS SUV facelift bagged a 5-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash tests. The model which underwent the testing was manufactured in Thailand. They are currently being sold in Thailand and Vietnam and are yet to hit the Indian market.

It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with standard dual airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS) and a seatbelt reminder system. The vehicle is capable of delivering up to 105 BHP of power and 150 Nm of torque and carries a kerb weight of 1290 kilograms.

In India, only the electric variant of MG ZS is available for sale and the petrol variant is expected to arrive later this year. It is set to compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Ford Ecosport in the mid SUV segment.