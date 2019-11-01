Take the pledge to vote

MG Sells 3,536 Units of Hector SUV in October 2019, Highest Monthly Sales for the Brand

Called India's first Internet Car, MG HECTOR has crossed 38,000 unit bookings till October 2019.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
Image for Representation (MG Hector India)

MG Motor India has announced that it has recorded retail sales of 3,536 units of the MG HECTOR, the country’s first internet car, in October 2019 while bookings have crossed 38,000 units.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “MG HECTOR continues to further strengthen its position in its segment and win hearts of our customers. As we gradually ramp up our production, we aim to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction through timely vehicle deliveries.“

MG Motor India has re-opened its bookings on September 29, backed by its plans to ramp up production. With increased supplies from its global and local component suppliers, the company is starting second shift operations from November 2019.

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has more than a million loyal fans, making it by far one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic and innovative brand over the last 95 years. MG Motor India has commenced its manufacturing operations at its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
